JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $42.00 on Friday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

