JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 382,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

