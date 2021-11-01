JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 382,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
