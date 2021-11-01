Justin Blanchet Sells 15,000 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99.

KNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

