K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.21

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 89156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

