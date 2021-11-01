Kaman (KAMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kaman to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Kaman has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.700-$1.950 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect Kaman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAMN opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $996.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kaman has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

