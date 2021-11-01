Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SmartFinancial worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

