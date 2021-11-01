Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $482,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $23.71 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

