Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,090 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the first quarter worth $207,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

