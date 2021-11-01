Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

