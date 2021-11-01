Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,295 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293,413 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $120.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

