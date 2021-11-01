Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Regis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Regis stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $96.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regis Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

