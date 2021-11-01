Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €19.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.60 ($32.47).

WAC stock opened at €28.36 ($33.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.37. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a twelve month high of €27.76 ($32.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.