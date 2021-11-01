Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €129.00 Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SBS stock opened at €138.00 ($162.35) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of €132.81. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a fifty-two week high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

