Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) vs. China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Head to Head Survey

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A China Construction Bank 24.26% 12.31% 1.00%

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kerry Group pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Construction Bank pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kerry Group and China Construction Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $7.94 billion 3.00 $632.95 million $3.95 34.10 China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 1.06 $39.28 billion $3.07 4.46

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group. China Construction Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kerry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kerry Group and China Construction Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 China Construction Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Kerry Group beats China Construction Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled food products to the Irish, UK and selected international markets. The company products include frozen meals, hot and cold pies, processed meats, and dairy spreads. It distributes under the following brands: LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Richmond, Wall’s, and Mattesons. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

