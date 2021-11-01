Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 66,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95. Kforce has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

