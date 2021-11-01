King DAG Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market cap of $23.74 million and $132,602.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00221818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00095945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.