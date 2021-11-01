Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.39 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

