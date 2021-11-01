Kinsale Capital Group’s (KNSL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $187.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 23.93%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after purchasing an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

