Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Klépierre in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klépierre’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Klépierre alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KLPEF. HSBC downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.