Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Increased to Buy at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Knowles’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 45.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

