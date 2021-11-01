KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. 32,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,954. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

