Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect Kopin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.41 million, a P/E ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 2.20. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kopin by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

