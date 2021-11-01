Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.490-$3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.93 billion-$15.93 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of KYOCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.60. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Kyocera has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

