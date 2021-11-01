L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.85-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.09 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$13.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.66. 41,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

