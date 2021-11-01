Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $338.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.98.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $288.77. 3,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after buying an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

