Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.33.

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.61. 20,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

