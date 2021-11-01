LCI Industries (LCII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LCII opened at $139.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.38. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

