Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LEA stock opened at $171.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.14 and a 200-day moving average of $173.10. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

