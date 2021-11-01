Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

