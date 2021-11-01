Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 784,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.