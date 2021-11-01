Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Short Interest Update

Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Levitee Labs stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 33,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,918. Levitee Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Levitee Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levitee Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.