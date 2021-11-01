Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report $80.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,244. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

