Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

