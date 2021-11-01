Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Update

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightbridge by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTBR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 438,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

