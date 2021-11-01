Lightbridge (LTBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

LTBR stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Lightbridge has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Lightbridge worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

