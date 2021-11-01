Lightning Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. Lightning has a total market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00230206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00096260 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

