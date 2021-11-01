Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 82,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,597,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 200,191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

