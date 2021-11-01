Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.66) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.