Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Short Interest Down 32.0% in October

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBAS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,333. Location Based Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

