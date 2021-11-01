Loop Capital Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $545.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $515.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.43.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $489.34. 38,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $494.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

