LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,252 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 20.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATCO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ATCO opened at $14.00 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

