LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,114 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 208,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.