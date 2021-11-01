LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth $188,570,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 24.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 60.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

ABMD opened at $332.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.18.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

