LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 238,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of FLC opened at $24.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.