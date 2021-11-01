LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE opened at $234.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $235.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

