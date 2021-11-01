Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.72

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter worth $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

