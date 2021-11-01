Lympo Hits One Day Volume of $6.26 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $18.21 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00096363 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.