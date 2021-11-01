Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZION. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.65.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.