Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,482 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.66 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average is $119.27.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

