ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

